Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh): An Uttar Pradesh Police Constable posted in Agra allegedly shot dead his wife Monday and absconded, taking along his three minor daughters, police said.

Accused Yatindra Kumar Yadav shot his wife Saroj multiple times at their residence in Awas Vikas Colony in Shikohabad, Firozabad Superintendent of police (rural) Rajesh Kumar said.

The police officer said the accused had an illicit affair with a Mathura-based woman. “Prima facie, the accused was pressuring the victim to sell off the house so that he could use the money to settle down with his paramour,” he said.

The newly constructed house was in the name of Saroj and was worth around Rs 40-45 lakh. The couple has daughters aged 10, 7 and 5.

The accused hails from Awapura village in Kurah police circle in Mainpuri and had joined UP Dial 112 unit just a month back.

Yatindra was earlier booked in a case of kidnapping but the woman victim later gave a statement in his favour, after which a departmental inquiry against him was called off.

According to the police, there were multiple superficial injury marks on Saroj’s body, indicating she was hit before she was shot dead. The victim’s parents told the police that Yatindra often assaulted and mentally harassed Saroj.

The SP said that several teams were working to track down the accused and the three kids.

IANS