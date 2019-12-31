Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police has sought a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI), days after its complicity was suspected in the recent statewide violent protests against the amended citizenship law.

UP DGP OP Singh said Tuesday that they had written to the Union Home Ministry, seeking a ban on PFI after its Uttar Pradesh head, Wasim, and 16 other activists were arrested for allegedly masterminding the violence in the state capital during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

“We have written to the Union Home Ministry, recommending that the PFI should be banned,” the DGP told reporters here.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the PFI in a way is the ‘incarnation’ of the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). The PFI’s role has been ‘established’ in vandalism in the state, Maurya told reporters.” The truth is emerging through the probe. If SIMI reappears in any form, it will be crushed,” he added.

When asked if the PFI will be banned, Maurya said, “The process is on. Such organisations will not be allowed to grow. If needed, they will be banned.”

Wasim was arrested for allegedly masterminding the violence, police had said last week. Others who were arrested after him were Nadeem and Ashfaq. While Wasim is the state head of the PFI, Ashfaq is the treasurer and Nadeem a member.

Police seized placards, flags, pamphlets, literature, newspaper cuttings, banners and posters for the anti-NRC or CAA protest from them, said a police official.

PTI