Unnao: The Uttar Pradesh Police submitted Wednesday a chargesheet in a court here in connection with the death of a 23-year-old Unnao rape victim, who was allegedly set ablaze by five men. ASP Vinod Kumar Pandey, who is heading a special investigation team (SIT) in the case, gave the information.

“There is ample proof against the five accused persons, and the chargesheet was prepared based on those evidences,” Pandey said Thursday.

The 23-year-old Unnao rape victim, who was airlifted to Delhi and admitted to Safdarjung Hospital with 90 per cent burns after being set on fire, died following a cardiac arrest December 6, 2019.

The woman was set afire by five men, including two of her alleged rapists, December 5 morning when she was going to Rae Bareli to attend a court hearing in the rape case filed by her.

In her statement to Sub-Divisional Magistrate Dayashankar Pathak, the woman had said she was attacked when she reached Gaura turn near her home on her way to the court.

She had specifically named Harishankar Trivedi, Ram Kishore Trivedi, Umesh Bajpai, Shivam Trivedi and Shubham Trivedi as the persons who set her on fire.

The woman had also alleged that Shivam and Shubham Trivedi had abducted and raped her in December 2018.

