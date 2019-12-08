Mumbai: Actress Upasana Singh’s nephew Neil Aryan will soon be seen in a web series titled Zahar.

“I will start working for Prime Flix’s web series Zahar by this month-end. I want to do quality assignments, whether it is a film, a TV serial or a web series. I get offers for many projects. My aunt (Upasana) says, ‘Don’t be in a hurry. Whatever you do, do your research, be aware of the background and take your time’. I have also signed a film,” said Neil.

Neil has performed in short films Akhari Selfie and Love@487. He had also won the title of Mr Bihar and later Mr India. He is currently doing MBA from Narsee Monjee College, Mumbai.

IANS