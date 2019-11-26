Bhubaneswar: Congress Legislature Party Leader Narasingha Mishra Tuesday urged Assembly Speaker S N Patro to direct the government to apprise the House about the latest position on the Mahandi water dispute.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Mishra said two committees, one under the chairmanship of Chief Minister and another headed by the Speaker had been constituted to find out ways to solve the Mahandi water dispute issue. But the Committees, he said, have not even met so far.

Mishra said the attitude of the state government towards the Centre has changed after the last election. The BJD which has been protesting against the Central government for neglecting the state is quiet on the issue.

The BJD, he said, is also not raising the issue of Mahanadi and Vansdhara.