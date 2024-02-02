Paris: India Friday formally launched UPI at the iconic Eiffel Tower here, terming it as taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “vision of taking UPI global.”

Unified Payments Interface is an Indian instant payment system developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in 2016.

“UPI formally launched at the iconic Eiffel Tower at the huge Republic Day Reception. Implementing PM @narendramodi’s announcement & the vision of taking UPI global,” the official X handle of India’s Embassy in France posted along with the photos of the event.

UPI is a system that powers multiple bank accounts into a single mobile application (of any participating bank), merging several banking features, seamless fund routing & merchant payments into one hood, according to NPCI.

Incidentally, at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, Emmanuel Macron, President of France, was the Chief Guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi January 26.

“The new energy in India-France ties from a historic year in the Strategic Partnership visible at 75th Republic Day réception!,” the official handle X posted and thanked the Minister Delegate in charge of Democratic Renewal, Government Spokesperson Prisca Thevenot for honouring the occasion. It also thanked the members of Parliament, business leaders, scholars, friends of India & Indians in France.

PTI