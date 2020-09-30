Bhubaneswar: The second day of the monsoon session of the Assembly witnessed uproarious scenes over failure of the government in Covid management.

Participating on a debate on admissibility of an adjournment over the failure of government in Covid management, Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik said, “The state government has totally failed in management of the pandemic and this was realized by people. As people of western Odisha don’t get proper medical facility, they move to Chhattisgarh for treatment. It shows how our government has failed in providing basic healthcare to people.”

He said not only Covid positive patients, non-Covid patients too suffer a lot. “Doctors are not attending to non-Covid patients, they are asking for Covid negative report. When a critically ill patient moves from pillar to post to get tested, his/her health condition deteriorates and he dies,” Naik said.

Though the Centre has provided 567 ventilators to the state, the later has failed to utilize those to save the lives of Covid patients, the BJP leader alleged. He also alleged that the government has given priority to Ganjam district neglecting people from other districts which shows selfishness of the CM. Another BJP member Jay Narayan Mishra said, “The entire health system in the state has collapsed. The statement and the claims made by the government are far from truth.”

To get credit over Covid management, the government made tall claims for first few days and it was suddenly stopped when the situation started worsening, Mishra said.

Senior Congress legislator Narasingha Mishra too strongly criticized the state government over this issue saying, “The health system has been roasted. The government is in a comma. Let them first recover from the comma.”

Congress leader Suresh Routray raised questions on the fatality data provided by the government. He said much more people than the number claimed by the government are dying of Covid. “The state government invited Covid by welcoming the migrant workers during the lockdown period,” he added. However, Health Minister Naba Kishore Das said the pandemic is totally under control and the situation in Odisha is much better than many other states and national average.