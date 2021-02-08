New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra’s critical reference Monday to a former chief justice of India (CJI) created uproar in Lok Sabha. The treasury members accused Mahua Moitra of violating parliamentary rules and demanding that her remarks be expunged. RSP MP NK Premachandran, who was in the Chair, said her remarks will be expunged if found objectionable. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal termed Moitra’s comments against the former CJI, who was not named, as ‘shameful’.

Moitra came out with her strong-worded speech during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address. She lashed out at the government for making ‘hate and bigotry’ a part of its narrative. She alleged that the judiciary and the media have also ‘failed’ the country.

The MP repeatedly used terms like cowards and cowardice to slam the government for ‘hiding behind’ power and authority. She alleged that it has made India a ‘virtual police state’ by charging critical voices with sedition.

The government’s decision to impose a nationwide lockdown following the outbreak of COVID-19 inflicted ‘untold misery’ on people. Lakhs of people forced to walk to their homes hundreds of kilometres away, Moitra alleged. She demanded that the three new farm laws that have drawn protests from farmers be repealed.

Participating in the debate, BJP member Virendra Kumar said the Narendra Modi government is committed to the welfare of farmers and it will remain so in the future too. The Modi government has been trying to double the income of the farmers through various measures, he said.