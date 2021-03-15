Bhubaneswar: Opposition members created a ruckus over paddy procurement issue in the Odisha Assembly, Monday, forcing Speaker Surya Narayan Patro to adjourn the House till 11:30 am.

As the House assembled for the third day of the second phase of the Budget Session, members of BJP and Congress rushed to the well and created a ruckus over paddy procurement issue. The ruling party members too joined in the commotion, demanding an apology from the BJP MLA who drank hand-sanitiser last Saturday in a suicide attempt.

Notably, the second phase of the Budget Session began last Friday. The first day of the second phase of the session was completely washed away over paddy procurement issue. The same situation was witnessed on the second day as well.

Due to the deadlock, Question Hour could not take place in the Assembly.

PNN