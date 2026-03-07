Keonjhar/Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Saturday felicitated Sattwik Satyakam Devta, who secured the 100th rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

Accompanied by his parents, 29-year-old Sattwik, a native of Hatadihi block in Keonjhar district, met CM Majhi at the Lok Seva Bhawan.

Congratulating him, CM Majhi wished Sattwik success in life and said his achievement would be an inspiration for the youth of the state.

“Serving the people is the prime objective of civil service,” the Chief Minister said, advising him to work with dedication for the betterment of society.

Sattwik, a mechanical engineering graduate from Odisha University of Technology and Research (OUTR), Bhubaneswar, cracked the All India Examination on his sixth attempt.

He has been working as an assistant manager at Nabard since 2023. Sattwik’s father Goswami Devta is a retired bureaucrat.

Among the 953 candidates who qualified, Amrit Mahapatra from Puri secured the 121st rank. He had earlier ranked 46th in the Odisha Civil Service examination. His father served as deputy director in the Information and Public Relations department of the Odisha government.

Apart from Sattwik and Amrit, Tanisha Mishra secured the 211th rank, while Vishal Pattanayak stood 341st.

