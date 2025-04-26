New Delhi: According to the details of the selected candidates’ marks released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Banaras Hindu University’s (BHU) post-graduate Shakti Dubey has scored 51.5 per cent in the civil services examination,.

Dubey (28) got a total of 1,043 marks — 843 in the written exam and 200 in the personality test. She cleared the exam in her fifth attempt with political science and international relations as her optional subject.

The merit is determined out of the total of 2,025 marks — the written or main exam is of 1,750 marks and the interview is of 275 marks.

Second-rank achiever Harshita Goyal has scored 1,038 marks (51.28 per cent) — 851 in the main exam and 187 in the interview.

Goyal did her post-graduation in chartered accountancy. She has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. Goyal (24) qualified the exam with political science and international relations as her optional subject in her third attempt. She lives in Gujarat’s Vadodara and her home state is Haryana.

Third and fourth-rank holders Dongre Archit Parag and Shah Margi Chirag have got 1,038 (848 in the main exam and 190 in the interview) and 1,035 (825 in the main exam and 210 in the interview) marks, respectively.

Thus, Parag has also scored 51.28 per cent and Chirag 51.11 per cent.

Parag holds a Bachelor of Technology degree in electrical and electronics engineering from the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Tamil Nadu. A native of Pune, 26-year-old Parag cleared the exam in his third attempt.

Chirag (26) has a Bachelor of Engineering degree in computer engineering from the Gujarat Technological University, Ahmedabad. She cracked the examination in her fifth attempt.

Delhi topper Aakash Garg has got 1,032 marks (831 in the main exam and 201 in the interview) or 50.96 per cent.

Garg (24) secured the fifth rank in his second attempt, with sociology as his optional subject.

He has a Bachelor of Technology degree in computer science from the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi.

As many as 1,009 candidates — 725 men and 284 women — have cleared the civil services examination this year, the results of which were declared Tuesday.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages — preliminary, main and personality test (or interview) — to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among other central services.

The preliminary examination consists of two objective-type (multiple-choice) question papers of 400 marks. This stage is meant to serve as a screening test only and the marks obtained in it by the candidates, who are declared qualified for admission to the main examination, are not counted for determining their final order of merit.

The civil services preliminary examination 2024 was conducted June 16 last year. A total of 9,92,599 candidates had applied for the examination, of whom 5,83,213 appeared in the test.

As many as 14,627 candidates qualified for appearance in the written (main) examination, which was held in September 2024. Of them, 2,845 candidates qualified for the personality test or interview, which was held between January 7 and April 17 this year.

Of the successful candidates, 335 are from the general category, 109 from economically-weaker sections, 318 from Other Backward Classes (OBC), 160 from Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 87 from Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Last year, Aditya Srivastava had topped the civil services examination 2023 with 54.27 per cent or 1,099 marks (899 in the main exam and 200 in the interview).

