Mumbai: Unexpected demise of Chhichhore star Sushant Singh Rajput has left everyone in shock. His fans and friends from the film fraternity are yet to come to terms with his death.

Meanwhile, extremely saddened by his demise, one of his die-hard fans ended his life by hanging himself. After he got to know about Sushant’s death, he repeatedly kept saying that Sushant cannot die.

The case is now being reported from Lodipur village in Chandi police station area of Nalanda district. As per information received in this case, the Class X student had seen Sushant Singh Rajput’s movie MS Dhoni Untold Story night before committing suicide.

Today morning, he went to the room of his under-construction house and then shut the door of the room and hanged himself with rope. When the boy did not return home for a long time, the family went there to check on him. They knocked on the door, but there was no response.

All of a sudden, they were shocked to see the view of the room when they broke the door. After receiving information, cops arrived at the spot and took the body to Bihar Sadar Hospital for post-mortem.

The police station officer Ritu Raj Kumar added that after registering a UD case, the police initiated a probe on this case. He told that the 10th class student was sad and mentally affected due to the death of Sushant Singh.

Rising star Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide June 15 (Sunday). His unexpected demise left everyone in shock.