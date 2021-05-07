Sundargarh: The COVID-19 situation in Sundargarh district is turning grim by the day. The district reported over 1,000 new cases May 5 (1,137) and 6 (1,186). However, the cases jumped manifold with the district reporting 2,073 fresh infections Friday and along with it four fatalities.

With the new infections, the district’s caseload has gone up to 35,728. Among them 25,914 have recovered from the disease and the number of active cases stands at 9,605. So far the district has registered 205 deaths.

The rapid increase in the COVID-19 cases has been a matter of great concern for the administration. The residents of the district are failing to understand the spike, in spite of the ongoing lockdown.

District Collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan in a tweet Friday urged the people to follow COVID-19 guidelines strictly which will help in breaking the chain.

In an earlier tweet, he had shared the bed position in the district and said that there is no shortage still.

PNN