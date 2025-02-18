Bhubaneswar: Environmentalist Soumya Ranjan Biswal has called for immediate intervention by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to address the growing crisis at Devi River Mouth, where thousands of Olive Ridley turtle carcasses have been found. In a letter to the Chief Minister, Biswal expressed deep concern over the alarming situation and highlighted the urgent need for conservation measures.

The Olive Ridley turtle, which is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, faces increasing threats due to weak enforcement of protective measures. However, Biswal noted that while conservation efforts at the first two sites have been consistent, Devi River Mouth has largely been neglected, resulting in severe consequences for the turtles.

Biswal explained that every year, thousands of Olive Ridley turtles migrate from the Sri Lankan coast to Odisha for breeding and nesting. Unfortunately, due to unregulated fishing activities, illegal trawling, and unmonitored marine traffic, many turtles are becoming entangled in nets or harmed in other ways. He urged the Chief Minister to take decisive action to address these threats. The environmentalist emphasized the need for a personal inspection by the Chief Minister to assess the situation firsthand. He also called for stronger enforcement of marine protection laws, particularly around the 20 km restricted zone during nesting seasons, and better coordination between the Forest and Fisheries departments.

Biswal further stressed the importance of transparent scientific monitoring to track turtle mortality and conservation efforts. Lastly, he recommended engaging with local fishing communities to provide alternative livelihoods, which would help reduce their dependence on illegal fishing practices.

PNN