Mumbai: Urvashi Dholakia has voiced her strong disapproval of the controversial actress Poonam Pandey’s fake death announcement, denouncing it as a distasteful publicity stunt, and labelled it as the lowest form of advertising and marketing in the industry.

Friday morning, a post appeared on Pandey’s official Instagram handle announcing her death from cervical cancer.

However, Poonam Saturday shared a video on social media saying that she has faked her demise, as she wanted to ignite a conversation around cervical cancer.

Poonam penned a long note along with the video, which read: “I feel compelled to share something significant with you all – I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn’t claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease. Unlike some other cancers, Cervical Cancer is entirely preventable.”

“The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease. Let’s empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take. Visit the link in the bio to delve deeper into what can be done. Together, let’s strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring #DeathToCervicalCancer,” the post read.

Reacting to the same, the ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ fame actress took to Instagram Stories and said: “This is the lowest advertising and marketing could stoop to! Yes, cervical cancer is an important subject to be educated upon but this publicity stunt was downright disgusting!!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urvashi recently participated in the celebrity dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11’.

IANS