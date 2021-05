Mumbai: Actress Urvashi Dholakia opened up about her love for selfies Monday.

“No matter how many photos I may have gotten clicked, but I looovee taking a selfie #happy #monday #selflove #selfie #time #pink #gold #lovingit #urvashidholakia #indian #ethnic #look #happiness #believe #alwaysandforever,” she wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI (@urvashidholakia)

She posted the note with a selfie that captures her donning a magenta and gold ensemble teamed up with big earrings and a magenta bindi.

The actress often posts funny videos to keep her fans engaged. She also recently posted information on Covid safety protocols and urged her fans to follow the same.

Known for her popular role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Urvashi has been seen in shows such as Chandrakanta: Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha, Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai as well as Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii.