Mumbai: Hindi film actress Urvashi Rautela has been making headlines for her recently released film Daaku Maharaj. Reports suggest she charged a staggering Rs 3 crore for a three-minute performance, earning Rs 1 crore per minute.

Despite a string of box office failures, her estimated net worth stands at around Rs 236 crore, with her social media influence contributing significantly to her earnings. She boasts a massive following of 73 million on Instagram.

Recently, rumors surfaced claiming that Netflix had removed Urvashi Rautela’s scenes from Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Daaku Maharaj ahead of its streaming release. However, these reports have been dismissed as entirely false. A source clarified that Netflix is streaming the film exactly as it was shown in theaters, staying true to the producers’ vision. The clarification comes after speculation that the streaming giant had deleted all of Urvashi’s scenes before its digital release. The source emphasized that such claims are baseless and that Netflix has maintained the film’s original theatrical cut.

The film also features a stellar ensemble cast, including Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Rishi, Chandini Chowdary, Urvashi Rautela, and Pradeep Rawat in key roles. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the film boasts music and background score by Thaman, cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan, and editing by Ruben and Niranjan Devaramane.

The film minted over Rs 104 crore at the Indian box office.