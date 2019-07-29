Urvashi Rautela, who has been often linked with cricketer Hardik Pandya, seems to be quite angry with media reports.
Expressing anger, the actress recently took to her Instagram page and requested the media channels to stop uploading videos on YouTube as she has a family to answer to. Urvashi shared a screenshot of the video posted on YouTube and asked the media not to publish such news.
View this post on Instagram
Jab se rakkha hai tujhko aankhon mein, Meri aankhon se log jalte hain… ASIANA WEDDING INTERNATIONAL MAGAZINE Out in 16 different countries including USA, Canada, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Mauritius, UAE, Dubai Make Up/Styling @kanizali 💞 #UrvashiRautela for #KanizAli #AsianaWeddingMagazineInternational #BiggestMagazineInTheWorld Thank you @asiana_wedding_international the biggest selling bridal and wedding magazine worldwide 🌎 for having me distributed in 16 countries & 114 cities globally.
View this post on Instagram
Phir na kijey meri gustaakh nigaahi ka gila, Dekhiye aap ne phir pyaar se dekha mujhe…. ASIANA WEDDING INTERNATIONAL @asiana_wedding_international CEO: Ashok Dhawan Out in 16 different countries #Globally Make Up/Styling @kanizali 💞💞💞 #UrvashiRautela #BollywoodActress x #CelebrityMakeUpArtist #KanizAli #AsianaWeddingInternational #PicOfTheDay @roopachudasama
“I would humbly request respective media channels on @youtube to stop uploading such ridiculous videos as I have a family to answer and it creates problems for me,” Urvashi Rautela wrote on her Instagram story.
There were also reports stating that Urvashi was messaging Hardik Pandya earlier to arrange two free passes of the World Cup Matches in London. Irate Urvashi had rubbished these reports also and said that her former manager was trying to spread false news in a bid to take revenge.
Leave a Reply