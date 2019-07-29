Urvashi Rautela, who has been often linked with cricketer Hardik Pandya, seems to be quite angry with media reports.

Expressing anger, the actress recently took to her Instagram page and requested the media channels to stop uploading videos on YouTube as she has a family to answer to. Urvashi shared a screenshot of the video posted on YouTube and asked the media not to publish such news.

“I would humbly request respective media channels on @youtube to stop uploading such ridiculous videos as I have a family to answer and it creates problems for me,” Urvashi Rautela wrote on her Instagram story.

There were also reports stating that Urvashi was messaging Hardik Pandya earlier to arrange two free passes of the World Cup Matches in London. Irate Urvashi had rubbished these reports also and said that her former manager was trying to spread false news in a bid to take revenge.