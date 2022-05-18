Mumbai: Actress Urvashi Rautela has made her red carpet debut at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival and she looked every inch a Disney princess dressed in a pristine white outfit.

Urvashi took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her stunning gown by Tony Ward Couture. The actress chose a white off-shoulder ruffle gown with a long trail.

Urvashi wrote alongside the image, which currently has over 30,000 likes on the photo-sharing website: “Cannes Film Festival 2022. Dream Debut. Thank you Universe.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳 #UR1 ☝🏻 (@urvashirautela)

Several Indian personalities are attending the prestigious event such as Deepika Padukone, R Madhavan, Kamal Haasan, A R Rahman, Pooja Hegde, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nawazuddin Siddiqui among many others.

This time the Indian pavilion at the Cannes Film Market will present six films at the festival Rocketry – The Nambi Effect (Hindi, English, Tamil), Godavari (Marathi), Alpha Beta Gamma (Hindi), Boomba Ridea (Mishing), Dhuin (Maithili) and Niraye Thathakalulla Maram (Malayalam).