New Delhi: Sergio Gor, the new American Ambassador to India, Friday visited the US Consulate in Mumbai on his first visit to the Indian city.

“Excited to kick off my first visit to Mumbai with a visit to our Consulate! Our dedicated team working hard to bolster the US-India partnership,” Gor posted on X.

Gor presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan January 14.

“Today, I presented my credentials as US Ambassador to India to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. I am grateful to President Trump for his trust and confidence, and proud to carry forward his Administration’s priorities. Together, we will strengthen our partnership in security, trade, energy, and technology, building the US-India partnership that will define the 21st century,” he posted on X Wednesday.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor termed Sergio Gor’s arrival as US Ambassador to India as a pivotal moment for resetting New Delhi–Washington ties, where the American diplomat must act as a “chief restructuring officer” to overcome tariff disputes, market access frictions, and geopolitical divergences, while leveraging shared democratic values to rebuild trust.

“Gor kicked off his first day on the right note: ‘No partner is more essential than India,’ he declared, stressing that ‘it is my goal as ambassador to pursue a very ambitious agenda. We will do this as true strategic partners, each bringing strength, respect and leadership to the table,” Tharoor, himself a former diplomat, wrote in an opinion piece in The Indian Express Thursday.

“Gor spoke pointedly of ‘a relationship anchored at the highest levels. Real friends can disagree, but always resolve their differences in the end. At just 38, Gor represents a new generation of diplomats – less focused on lofty rhetoric and more on transactional deal-making,” he added.

Gor’s proximity to President Donald Trump, argued the Thiruvananthapuram MP, gives India a rare opportunity to reset ties that have been strained by tariffs, trade disputes, and geopolitical divergences.

Tharoor cast Gor as a “chief restructuring officer” rather than a traditional envoy. His mission is not only to manage diplomacy but to restructure the relationship — from punitive measures to persistent partnership. Gor’s direct access to Trump is seen as his greatest asset, enabling him to cut through bureaucratic inertia and deliver quick wins.

On his first day in New Delhi, Gor announced India’s inclusion as a full member of Pax Silica – a US-led supply chain partnership in advanced technology. India’s earlier omission had been viewed as a deliberate slight, particularly given its role as a key player in the global AI race. Gor’s statement was welcomed in New Delhi as a symbolic correction and a sign of goodwill.

Citing the arrival of the new American ambassador in New Delhi and renewed engagement across trade and strategic sectors, an eminent Indian American community leader also expressed optimism about the trajectory of India–US relations.

“Sergio Gor taking charge as Ambassador of the United States to India is a very, very positive step,” Jasdip Singh Jessee, from Sikhs for Trump, said Wednesday.

He noted that a prolonged vacancy in the post had created uncertainty at a time when relations needed sustained attention.

“There was a vacuum created for a long time at a very crucial time when our relationships were spiralling down,” he said, adding that the new ambassador’s arrival “makes a big difference.”

Jessee said Gor’s proximity to President Donald Trump underscored India’s importance in Washington’s foreign policy calculus.

“One thing one should know about Sergio Gor is that he is very close to President Trump,” he said. “President Trump sending his confidant to India shows that India is a very important country in the eyes of President Trump.”

He said Gore’s early public remarks in India have been encouraging and well-received.