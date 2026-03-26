New York: With the world in the throes of an energy crisis from the partial closure of the Strait of Hormuz, President Donald Trump warned Thursday that time was running out for Tehran to “get serious” about a deal.​

Iran responded to the United States’ 15-point peace proposal with a five-point plan, according to the Iranian news agency Tasnim.​

Trump said on Truth Social that Iran “better get serious soon, before it is too late, because once that happens, there is no turning back, and it will not be pretty”.​

He described the Iranian negotiators as “very different and strange”, claiming they were “begging” for a deal while publicly saying they were considering the United States proposals.​

Later, at an open cabinet meeting, he remarked, “We will see if we can make the right deal, and they make the right deal, and then the strait will open up.”​

Keeping the Strait open, a chokehold on 20 per cent of fossil fuel flows to the world, has emerged as a top priority for the United States and many countries affected by the blockage.​

Trump added, “Even now, we do not know if there are any mines.”​

Israel said that it had killed the top Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps navy officer. Alireza Tangsiri, the naval commander, was killed in a strike Thursday, according to Israel.​

Tasnim reported, quoting “informed sources”, that Tehran sent the formal five-point response to the United States proposal through intermediaries.​

According to Tasnim, Iran demanded recognition of its “sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz” as a legal right and as a guarantee of any deal that should include no further war. It also sought an end to the campaign of assassinations of its leaders, inclusion of “resistance groups” in the peace deal, and reparations for damages.​

Reports said the 15-point United States plan included opening the Strait of Hormuz, ending the nuclear programme encompassing the surrender of uranium stockpiles, and shutting down the ballistic missile programme and the capability to manufacture them.​

Tasnim quoted its source as sceptical about the genuineness of the United States offer to negotiate, considering it a ploy to keep oil prices low and to “prepare a new aggressive action”.​

Trump said that Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were joining his envoy, Steve Witkoff, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in the negotiations.​

He did not identify the Iranian negotiators, only saying, “We are dealing with the man who I believe is the most respected and the leader.”​

Trump added that identifying the interlocutors could lead to their assassination by the Iranians or Israel.