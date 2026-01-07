Washington: A US official says US forces have boarded a Venezuela-linked sanctioned oil tanker in North Atlantic after pursuing it for weeks. The official spoke to The Associated Press Wednesday the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military operations.

The US had been pursuing the tanker since last month after it tried to evade a US blockade around Venezuela.

The ship was sanctioned by the US in 2024 for allegedly smuggling cargo for a company linked to Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. The US Coast Guard attempted to board it in the Caribbean in December as it headed for Venezuela, which the Trump administration has placed under naval blockade.