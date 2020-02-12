New York: The US dollar retreated in late trading Tuesday as investors’ risk appetite went stronger. Market confidence restored on hopes that the outbreak of novel coronavirus infection may close to its peak. Traditional safe-haven currency Japanese Yen weakened against the greenback.

In late New York trading, the euro was up to $1.0920 from $1.0914 in the previous session, and the British pound increased to $1.2961 from $1.2915 in the previous session. The Australian dollar increased to $0.6713 from $0.6679, Xinhua reported.

The US dollar bought 109.75 Japanese yen, higher than 109.69 Japanese yen of the previous session. The US dollar was down to 0.9754 Swiss franc from 0.9769 Swiss franc, and it fell to 1.3290 Canadian dollars from 1.3318 Canadian dollars.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was down 0.11 per cent at 98.7235 in late trading.