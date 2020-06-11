Washington: US fighter jets intercepted two formations of Russian bombers off the coast of Alaska, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

NORAD tweeted that the US F-22 fighter jets, supported by tanker planes and an early warning and control aircraft, “completed two intercepts of Russian Bomber formations entering the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone” Wednesday.

“The Russian military aircraft remained in international airspace and at no time did they enter United States sovereign airspace,” said NORAD.

According to NORAD, the first formation consisted of two Tu-95 bombers, accompanied by two Su-35 fighter jets and an A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft, which came within 20 nautical miles of Alaskan shores.

The second formation consisted of two Tu-95 bombers supported by an A-50 and came within 32 nautical miles of Alaskan shores.

NORAD is a UnS and Canada bi-national organization charged with the missions of aerospace warning, aerospace control and maritime warning for North America.

IANS