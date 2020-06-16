Washington: US Congressman Tom Rice announced that he, his wife, and his son have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We are all on the mend and doing fine,” Xinhua news agency quoted Rice, a South Carolina Republican, as saying in a Facebook post Monday.

“We are finishing our quarantine and looking forward to seeing you all again.

“Friends, please wash your hands and take precautions. Stay healthy. See you soon,” he added.

Six other members of US Congress have also tested positive for the coronavirus and have since recovered.

With 2,113,372 cases and 116,135 deaths, the US continues with the world’s highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities, according to the Johns Hopkins University.