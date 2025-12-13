New York/Washington: Three influential US lawmakers have introduced a resolution in Congress aimed at ending the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on India, saying the “irresponsible tariff strategy” toward Delhi is a counterproductive approach that “weakens a critical partnership”.

Representatives Deborah Ross of North Carolina, Marc Veasey of Texas and Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois introduced the resolution on Friday in the House of Representatives to terminate Trump’s national emergency authorising tariffs of up to 50 per cent on imports from India, helping to restore Congress’ constitutional authority over trade.

Trump has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on India, the highest in the world, including 25 per cent for Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil.

The resolution would terminate the national emergency that Trump invoked to impose sweeping tariffs on Indian goods under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) and rescind the additional 25 per cent “secondary” duties that took effect August 27 on top of earlier reciprocal tariffs.

Together, these measures raised duties on many Indian-origin products to 50 per cent, a statement issued by Ross said.

Krishnamoorthi said that Trump’s “irresponsible tariff strategy toward India is a counterproductive approach that weakens a critical partnership.”

“Instead of advancing American interests or security, these duties disrupt supply chains, harm American workers, and drive up costs for consumers. Ending these damaging tariffs will allow the United States to engage with India to advance our shared economic and security needs,” the Indian-American lawmaker said.

The resolution follows a bipartisan Senate-passed measure to end Trump’s Brazil tariffs and rein in his abuse of emergency powers to raise duties on imports, the statement said.

“North Carolina’s economy is deeply connected to India through trade, investment, and a vibrant Indian American community,” Ross added.

She said that Indian companies have invested over a billion dollars and created thousands of good-paying jobs in our state – especially in the Research Triangle’s life sciences and technology sectors.

North Carolina manufacturers export hundreds of millions of dollars in goods to India each year, including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and advanced machinery.

“When Trump destabilises this relationship with illegal tariffs, he puts North Carolina jobs, innovation, and our long-term competitiveness at risk,” she added.

The statement further said that Ross, Veasey and Krishnamoorthi have been leading voices in Congress opposing Trump’s tariff agenda and calling for a reset of US–India relations.

In October, they partnered with Congressman Ro Khanna and 19 Members of Congress in urging President Trump to repair America’s strained relationship with India and reverse his harmful tariff policies.

“India is an important cultural, economic, and strategic partner, and these illegal tariffs are a tax on everyday North Texans who are already struggling with affordability at every level,” Veasey said.

Ending Trump’s India tariffs is part of a broader effort by congressional Democrats to reclaim Congress’ constitutional authority over trade and to stop the President from using emergency powers to unilaterally impose his misguided trade policies, the statement added.