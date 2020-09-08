New York: The Indian challenge came to an end at the US Open with the quarterfinal loss of Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov in the men’s doubles event here.

Bopanna and Shapovalov lost 5-7, 5-7 to Dutch Jean-Julien Rojer and Romania’s Horea Tecau in the last-eight match which lasted one hour and 26 minutes Monday.

Bopanna and Shapovalov lost their serve once in each set and could not convert the only break chance that came their way in the second set.

It was Bopanna’s best performance at a Slam since he made the quarterfinals at both the US Open and the French Open in 2018.

Divij Sharan and Sumit Nagal have already exited from the tournament following defeats in their respective events.

PTI