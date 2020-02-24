New Delhi: US President Donald Trump will join the list of heads of states who have stayed at the ITC Maurya here during their visit to India.

Trump, who is on his maiden visit to India, will be staying at the mansion-like Grand Presidential Suite of the ITC Maurya.

The two-bedroom Grand Presidential Suite, known as ‘Chanakya’, has a private drawing room, a private terrace, a gym and a dining area along with a private entrance, a parking boulevard, a high speed elevator, elaborate security systems and a presidential floor butler, according to the hotel’s website.

The hotel has previously hosted George W Bush, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Jimmy Carton. The five-star property had prepared a special ‘Clinton platter’ and ‘Chelsea platter’ when former US president Bill Clinton visited India and stayed at the ITC Maurya.

Similarly when Barack Obama visited the country twice during his tenure as US president, the hotel had done the ‘Obama platter’ for him, which has since become a part of the menu and is a favourite among the hotel’s guests.

The hotel also has plans to prepare a ‘Trump platter’ and a special dessert platter with an Indian touch this time for the US president.

ITC Maurya has also hosted prominent celebrities and heads of states of other countries.

Bukhara, the iconic restaurant of the hotel, which is known for its tandoori dishes, is adorned with photographs of Tony Blair, Bill Clinton, cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and M S Dhoni, painter MF Husain among others, who have dined at the restaurant.

From Dalai Lama to Roger Federer, Vladimir Putin, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mick Jagger and Tiger Woods, the hotel’s guest list boasts of many popular names.

Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad on February 24 for a little less than 36-hour India trip.

From Ahmedabad, the US president will travel to Agra to have a glimpse of the iconic Taj Mahal. The Trump family will spend about an hour at the Taj Mahal before sunset. Then they will leave for Delhi for the main leg of the visit.

The morning of February 25, Trump and the First Lady would be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

From there, they would go to Rajghat to pay homage at the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi.

It would be followed by restricted and delegation-level talks between Trump and Modi at Hyderabad House.

Sources said the security arrangements at the hotel have been underway for the last two weeks with NSG commandos and Delhi Police personnel surveying every floor on a daily basis. Officials from the US embassy are also monitoring the preparations with all details being kept under wraps.

The hotel will be out of bounds for other guests during the time Trump and his entourage will be there, and all the 438 rooms of the five-star property have been booked.

