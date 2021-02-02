Washington: US President Joe Biden will sign three executive orders Tuesday on immigration. Among them will be an order to create a task force to reunify families that were separated at the border by the Trump administration’s policies. The order will also ensure that the legal immigration system operates fairly and efficiently. The White House said Joe Biden believes that ‘immigrants are essential to who we are as a nation. They are critical to American aspirations for the future’.

The previous Trump administration enacted hundreds of policies that run counter to American history. They undermined America’s character as a land of opportunity that is open. The US has always welcomed all who come here seeking protection and opportunity, it said.

“This Executive Order will elevate the role of the White House in coordinating the federal government’s strategy to promote immigrant integration and inclusion, including re-establishing a Task Force on New Americans. The orders will ensure that the legal immigration system operates fairly and efficiently,” the White House said.

Hours after being sworn in as the 46th US President, Biden took the first steps in a broad, whole of government effort to finally reform America’s immigration system, including sending to Congress legislation that creates a pathway to citizenship for the nearly 11 million undocumented immigrants living in and contributing to the country.

Officials said Biden’s strategy is centered on the basic premise that the US country is safer, stronger, and more prosperous with a fair, safe and orderly immigration system that welcomes immigrants, keeps families together, and allows people – both newly arrived immigrants and people who have lived here for generations – to more fully contribute to the US.

“Biden knows that new Americans fuel our economy, as innovators and job creators, working in every American industry, and contributing to our arts, culture, and government,” the White House said.

According to senior administration officials, Biden believes that families belong together. He has made clear that reversing the Trump administration’s immigration policies that separated thousands of families at the border is a top priority. A key part of this effort is the creation of a task force to reunite families that remain separated.

President Biden’s Executive Order will also revoke the Trump administration’s order that sought to justify separating children from their parents.

The Trump administration oversaw the separation of over 5,500 families — and the parents of more than 600 children still have not been located, according to US media reports.