New Delhi: The proposed steep tariffs announced by the US on generic medicines could significantly affect India’s largest pharmaceutical export market, economic think tank GTRI said on Wednesday.

However, it said that the impact is unlikely to be uniform.

“Many Indian generic medicines sell for seven to ten times less than branded alternatives. Even after a 100 per cent tariff, many products could remain cheaper than branded medicines, meaning much of the additional cost would likely be passed on to US healthcare providers, insurers and patients rather than immediately eliminating Indian exports,” it said.

It added that the greatest pressure is expected to fall on higher-value generic formulations and branded generics, where manufacturing in the United States could become commercially viable.

“The proposed tariffs could significantly affect India’s largest pharmaceutical export market,” Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) founder Ajay Srivastava said, adding that India should also reduce its dependence on the US market by expanding exports to Europe, Latin America, Africa and Asia.

GENERIC MEDICINES:

They are off-patent medicines that contain the same active ingredient, strength, dosage form, and therapeutic effect as the original branded medicine, but are sold under their generic name or another brand name, usually at a lower price.

TRUMP’S ANNOUNCEMENT:

In a post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump said beginning August 1, America will continue to have a zero per cent tariff or import duty on all generic drugs brought into the country for two years, after which it will be raised to 100 per cent for one year, and 200 per cent thereafter.

“This is done to RESHORE Generic Pharmaceutical Production into America, with a penalty to those Companies that decide not to build Plant and Equipment within the stated period of time given to them,” Trump said.

USA’s PHARMA TARIFF STRATEGY:

The latest announcement completes Trump’s effort to cover almost every segment of pharmaceutical imports.

On Apr 2, 2026, the administration formally announced tariffs of up to 100 per cent on specified branded medicines and key pharmaceutical ingredients under the Section 232 national security framework, while excluding generic medicines.

The July 21 announcement now brings generic drugs into the proposed tariff regime, leaving virtually no major pharmaceutical category outside Trump’s reshoring strategy.

US GENERIC MARKET:

The US imported USD 213 billion worth of pharma products in 2025, including USD 94.1 billion of finished medicines sold in retail packs, the category that includes generic medicines.

According to the GTRI, estimating the value of generic medicine imports is not straightforward because US customs data do not identify generics separately. Instead, they are classified under HS (Harmonised System) 3004, which also includes patented medicines, branded generics, and over-the-counter drugs.

As a result, estimates rely on industry data rather than customs statistics.

INDIA’S PHARMA EXPORTS:

India has the most at stake among generic drug exporters. It exported USD 25.8 billion in 2025, of which USD 9.7 billion, or 37.7 per cent, went to the US, making America India’s largest pharmaceutical export market.

Indian companies supply 47 per cent of all generic prescriptions dispensed in the US, making India the country’s largest source of affordable generic medicines. However, because generics are sold at low prices, India’s share of the value of US generic imports is estimated at only 30 per cent, well below its share of prescriptions, Srivastava said.

Several leading Indian drug makers already manufacture in the US. Sun Pharma, Zydus Lifesciences, Lupin, Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories operate FDA-approved manufacturing facilities there.

Indian generic medicines are widely prescribed for hypertension, diabetes, cancer, infectious diseases, and mental health.

OTHER MAJOR EXPORT MARKETS FOR INDIA:

In 2025, India exports pharma worth USD 4.05 billion to the EU, USD 783.6 million to UK, USD 675.9 million to South Africa, USD 636.6 million to Nigeria, USD 596.7 million to Brazil, USD 544 million to Canada, USD 475.2 million to Australia, USD 467.3 million to Russia, USD 408.5 million to Philippines, and USD 405.2 million in Kenya.