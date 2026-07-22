Bhubaneswar: British Deputy High Commissioner for East and Northeast India, Andrew Fleming, met Odisha Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo here and held discussions on trade and investment, an official said.

The meeting took place at the Lok Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar Tuesday evening.

The key areas of discussion included opportunities for enhanced bilateral trade and investment, with special emphasis on energy, infrastructure, skill development, critical minerals, and the sports sectors, an official statement said.

Fleming said this was his 18th visit to Odisha, as he lauded the state’s rich culture, heritage and pace of growth.

Singh Deo and Fleming also exchanged views on avenues to promote sustainable economic growth and deepen people-to-people ties between the UK and Odisha, in line with the vision of ‘Viksit Odisha’, the statement said.

The visit reflects the growing commitment of the UK to partner with Odisha across trade, education, and cultural sectors, it said.

Singh Deo also presented ‘The Orissan’ to the deputy high commissioner, a book that “celebrates Odia identity, maritime heritage, and spiritual devotion, offering readers a meaningful journey into the state’s enduring culinary legacy”, the release added.