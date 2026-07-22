Bhubaneswar: A joint team of the Special Task Force (STF), Crime Intelligence Branch (CIB) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) Tuesday arrested a woman allegedly involved in thefts targeting railway passengers as part of the ongoing Operation Yatri Surakshya. The accused, Julli Byadh, 21, is a resident of Bardhaman district in West Bengal.

Officials said the woman was apprehended at around 8:30am during a coordinated operation carried out by the STF, CIB and RPF. Police recovered a stolen gold chain weighing around 12 grams, valued at approximately Rs 1.20 lakh, along with Rs 5,000 in cash. The total value of the recovered property is estimated at Rs 1.25 lakh. Following the arrest, the accused and the seized articles were handed over to the Government Railway Police Station (GRPS), Bhubaneswar, for further legal action. A case has been registered at GRPS Bhubaneswar (Case No. 141/2026, dated July 21) under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).