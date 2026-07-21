Puri: Heavy rain and waterlogging near the Gundicha Temple in Puri Tuesday forced the authorities to temporarily suspend the ‘Dakshina Moda’ (southward turning) ritual of two of the three Rath Yatra chariots, officials said.

SJTA chief administrator Arabinda Padhee said the ritual was halted after heavy showers lashed the pilgrim town.

Of the three chariots, Goddess Subhadra’s ‘Darpadalan’ chariot completed the southward turn before the rain began.

The turning of Lord Balabhadra’s ‘Taladhwaja’ chariot had commenced but was suspended midway due to the weather, while Lord Jagannath’s ‘Nandighosha’ chariot is yet to be turned.

“The southward turn of Taladhwaja has been postponed because of heavy rain. It will be completed on Wednesday along with the turning of Nandighosha,” Padhee said.

He said barricades and security arrangements had been put in place around the chariots, while steps were also being taken to ensure smooth traffic movement along the Grand Road.

“We seek the cooperation of all servitors and devotees,” he added.

Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director Manorama Mohanty said an orange warning for very heavy rainfall was issued in Puri.

“The rain started around 5.30 pm,” she said.

The temple town has been witnessing intermittent rainfall since the Rath Yatra festivities began July 16.

The ‘Dakshina Moda’ ritual marks the beginning of preparations for the Bahuda Yatra, the return journey of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra to the 12th-century Jagannath Temple after their annual stay at Gundicha Temple.

During the ritual, the three chariots, which have been facing north since the Rath Yatra, are turned southwards towards the main temple, about 2.6 km away. The process begins after obtaining symbolic permission from Lord Jagannath, and the chariot wheels are inspected and oiled before being turned.

The Bahuda Yatra is scheduled to be held July 24.