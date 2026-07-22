Bhubaneswar: Odisha Congress Tuesday accused the BJP government of pushing farmers into distress by failing to ensure the timely supply of fertilisers during the ongoing kharif season. The party warned of a statewide agitation, down to the panchayat level, if the shortage is not addressed immediately.

Addressing a press conference at Congress Bhavan, former MLA and OP CC Organisation In-charge Santosh Singh Saluja, OPCC Kisan Department President Abhay Sahu and OPCC Cooperative Cell President Amiya Kumar Pattnaik alleged that farmers across the state are grappling with an acute fertiliser shortage at a crucial stage of cultivation. The leaders charged the BJP’s “double-engine government” with betraying the farming community by failing to provide fertilisers according to farmers’ requirements and within the stipulated time. They said the shortage threatens agricultural productivity and could severely impact the ongoing kharif crop. They said the government had decided to distribute 60 per cent of fertilisers through cooperative societies managed by MARKFED.

However, according to the Congress, many of these cooperative societies remain non-functional, forcing farmers to run from one outlet to another in search of fertilisers. The Congress leaders said farmers urgently need urea, potash and other fertilisers for transplantation and crop growth, warning that any further delay in supply would adversely affect agricultural operations and reduce crop yields. The party also targeted Deputy CM KV Singh Deo, who holds the Agriculture portfolio, alleging that instead of addressing the fertiliser crisis, he had remarked that chemical fertilisers are not beneficial for health.

The Congress further criticised the Cooperative Minister Pradeep Bal Samanta for claiming that adequate fertiliser stocks are available in the state and that there is no black marketing. The party maintained that such assertions are contrary to the situation on the ground, where farmers continue to face shortages. Urging the government to act without delay, the Congress demanded that fertilisers be supplied to farmers in adequate quantities, at government-prescribed prices and within the required timeframe.