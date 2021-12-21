Washington: The US has reported its first death due to the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Texas, according to health officials.

A man in the US state of Texas, who was in his 50s, was unvaccinated and had previously been infected with COVID-19, according to a release from Harris County Public Health.

The case is the first known confirmed Omicron-related death in the United States, CNN reported.

“The individual was at higher risk of severe complications from COVID-19 due to his unvaccinated status and had underlying health conditions,” the release said.

County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced the death Monday, saying the man was in his 50s.