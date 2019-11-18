New Delhi: American singer-songwriter Lauv will be back in India for a multi-city tour in June next year.

The singer will start his ‘How I’m feeling World Tour — Summer Tour of Asia, 2020’ from India.

“So excited for all the new music and the new show for the ‘How I’m Feeling Tour’… It’s gonna be the biggest piece of me there ever was,” said Lauv, who performed in Mumbai in May this year.

The six-city run will kick off June 16 in Bengaluru, moving to Mumbai June 18. He will also go to cities across Asia, including Beijing, Shanghai, Taipei and wrap up the tour June 27 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

BookMyShow will spearhead India leg of Lauv’s Asia Tour. Lauv’s 21-track debut album ‘How I’m feeling’ is set for release March 6, 2020.

