Washington: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the United States is pursuing a dual strategy of managing tensions with China while strengthening alliances across the Indo-Pacific.

“Look, there will be tensions, there’s no doubt about it,” Rubio said, adding that China “is and will continue to be a rich and powerful country and a factor in geopolitics.”

He said Washington recognizes the need to engage Beijing where possible.

“We have to have relations with them. We have to deal with them,” Rubio told reporters at his year-end news conference. “We have to find the things we can work together on.”

At the same time, Rubio emphasised the alliance’s commitments.

“Our job is to balance these two things,” he said, pointing to the US partnership with Japan

“The Japanese are a very close ally of the United States,” Rubio said, adding that Washington will continue to support regional partners.

He said US commitments extend beyond Japan.

“That includes not just Japan but South Korea, the Indo-Pacific,” Rubio said, also referencing India, Australia, New Zealand and other regional partners.

Rubio said Washington does not seek confrontation. “I don’t want to leave anybody out,” he said, stressing cooperation with a broad range of countries.

However, he acknowledged that friction points are likely to persist. “There will be points of tension now and for the foreseeable future,” Rubio said.

He said responsible statecraft requires identifying areas of cooperation without undermining alliances.

“I think both sides understand that,” Rubio said.

US-China relations have been strained over trade, technology, Taiwan, and security issues in the South and East China Seas. At the same time, Washington has expanded strategic cooperation with India, Japan, Australia and others through frameworks such as the Quad.

India has emerged as a central partner in the US Indo-Pacific strategy, with growing defence, technology and economic ties shaping regional balance calculations.