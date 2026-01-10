Washington: US Citizenship and Immigration Services announced an increase in fees for premium processing of several immigration benefits, including the H-1B visa, effective March 1.

USCIS said the premium processing fee has been increased to reflect the amount of inflation from June 2023 through June 2025.

The changes affect key employment-based and non-immigrant filings widely used by foreign professionals, including Indian nationals working or studying in the United States.

Under the revised fee schedule, the premium processing fee for Form I-129 petitions for H-2B or R-1 non-immigrant status will rise from $1,685 to $1,780.

Premium processing for all other available Form I-129 classifications — including H-1B, L-1, O-1, P-1 and TN visas — will increase from $2,805 to $2,965.

The same $2,965 premium processing fee will apply to Form I-140 immigrant petitions for alien workers across employment-based categories, up from the previous $2,805, USCIS said.

Premium processing fees will also rise for certain applications to extend or change non-immigrant status. For Form I-539 applications covering F-1 and F-2 students, J-1 and J-2 exchange visitors, and M-1 and M-2 vocational students, the fee will increase from $1,965 to $2,075.

For applicants seeking expedited employment authorisation, USCIS said the premium processing fee for Form I-765 applications — including Optional Practical Training (OPT) and STEM-OPT classifications — will increase from $1,685 to $1,780.

USCIS emphasised that the increased revenue would be used to support agency operations. “The revenue generated by this fee increase will be used to provide premium processing services; make improvements to adjudication processes; respond to adjudication demands, including processing backlogs; and otherwise fund USCIS adjudication and naturalisation services,” the notice said.

The fee changes are expected to have a direct impact on Indian professionals, students and employers, who make up a significant share of H-1B, L-1, employment-based green card and OPT filings.

Premium processing is often used by employers and applicants seeking faster adjudication timelines for job changes, extensions, travel planning and status certainty.

Indian nationals are the largest beneficiaries of US employment-based visas, particularly the H-1B programme, and also account for a substantial portion of the employment-based green card backlog.

Optional Practical Training and STEM-OPT extensions are widely used by Indian students graduating from US universities as a bridge to longer-term work visas H-1B.