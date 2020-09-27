Keonjhar: Funds of the Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) should be utilized for various developmental activities in the mining-hit areas, but this fund is not allegedly being utilized in some pockets of mineral-rich Keonjhar district.

This was alleged by Koenjhar Vikasha Manch, a local outfit fighting for the cause of development.

Shankar Sahu, president of the Manch expressed displeasure overutilization of OMBADC funds.

He said, following an order of the Supreme Court, the state government has formed OMBADC December 31, 2014. The fund is supposed to be utilized for all round development of people and boosting their livelihood, strengthening infrastructure and protection of environment.

The apex court has appointed Justice Anang Patnaik to monitor utilization of OMBADC funds.

However, the Manch alleged that though this mineral-rich district has immensely contributed to the OMBADC with the chief secretary as its head, the latter has neglected the district.

As per the Supreme Court guidelines, all mineral bearing districts should have OMBADC cells, but this cell has not been formed for the Keonjhar district.

In many pockets, people have been deprived of basic facilities like poor connectivity, lack of drinking water, poor health care.

It is said that the state government can’t take more than 60 per cent of OMBADC fund as loans while interests on the loan should be deposited every six months.

The Manch alleged that the state government had taken Rs 16,526 crore out of a total of Rs 16,621 crore in the OMBADC fund as loan. This loan amount is 99.6 per cent of the total fund.

Only Rs 95 crore is left at the OMBADC.

Pointing out such discrepancies, the Manch had sent a letter to Justice Anang Patnaik September 17.

However, Just Patnaik, in his reply, said that the OMBADC fund has been given to the state government as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court and its interests will be collected every six months.

It may be noted here that the state government has approved infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,700 crore for mining-affected districts under the Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC).

The amount is to be spent on supply of 24×7 safe drinking water projects in 13 urban local bodies in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh districts, livelihood projects and procurement of medical equipment for health facilities in Mayurbhnaj district.

PNN