Bhubaneswar: A Micro Raman Spectrometer laboratory was inaugurated at the Department of Physics, Utkal University, here on the occasion of the National Science Day, Friday.

Vice-chairman of state Higher Education Council Ashok Das inaugurated the laboratory, set up with an expenditure of Rs 1.5 crore under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA).

The spectrometer is named after eminent Indian physicist and Nobel laureate CV Raman and is used to determine the vibration modes of molecules.

Speaking on the occasion, Head of the Department of Physics Prafulla Kumar Panda said that the Micro Raman spectroscopy uses a specialised Raman spectrometer to measure the Raman spectra of microscopic samples. The system consists of a Raman spectrometer integrated with a Raman microscope. Lasers of different wavelengths are used to excite a microscopic sample to detect and analyze the vibrating spectra. “This instrument can be used for research in the field of physics, chemistry and biological sciences for characterisation of the material, diagnosis of disease and detection of explosives,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Utkal University Vice-Chancellor Soumendra Mohan Patnaik said that they will soon utilise funds sanctioned under RUSA to construct a central instrumentation centre in the university. He also said that Utkal University will start the faculty and student exchange programmes with top universities in the US.