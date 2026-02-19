Bhubaneswar: The authorities of Utkal University have issued strict guidelines to ensure safety and discipline on campus. With immediate effect, identity cards have been made mandatory for all students within the university premises.

Under the new rules, university security personnel may check students’ identity cards at any time. Anyone failing to produce a valid ID or unable to provide a legitimate reason for being on campus will be treated as a trespasser and handed over to the police immediately.

The university has also imposed a complete ban on the use of alcohol, tobacco, e-cigarettes and narcotic substances to keep the campus addiction-free. Strict action will be taken against individuals found loitering unnecessarily, disturbing campus peace or disrupting the academic environment.