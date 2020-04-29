Muzaffarnagar: A fruit orchard owner was allegedly shot at by some unidentified miscreants after he asked them not to pick peaches from his garden in a village in Shamli district if the state, police said Wednesday.

The incident took place Tuesday in Kheda Gudai village under Thana Bhawan Police Station and the victim — Harsh Beniwal was taken to hospital in a critical condition, police said.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused while police has been deployed in the area where the incident took place, an officer said.

