Bhubaneswar: A commitment to excellence coupled with progressive thinking will help the university continue the trend of educational change, said Utkal University vice chancellor Sabita Acharya at the university’s 81st Foundation Day celebrations here Monday. “The university is 81 years old and the next 19 years will be more successful and transformative for the institution. It will persist in its commitment to complete 100 years while maintaining its uniqueness and integrity,” said Acharya, adding that this commitment will shape the next generation of research and innovation.

Acharya emphasised that science and research have taken priority at the university as they promote interpersonal cooperation between humans and societies. “A good and comprehensive education is one that guides both science and humanity. It not only bridges knowledge but also explores the cognitive complexity of our interconnected global society,” she said. “The university will promote researchers and advance the frontiers of knowledge,” she said, assuring that the university will work in the direction prescribed by the new education policy.

Former vice chancellor of Ravenshaw University Prakash Sarangi joined the event as the keynote speaker and addressed the gathering about reinvention of individuals and institutions, among other matters like artificial intelligence, deep fakes, and the use of new technology in teaching and development of creative knowledge. PG Council chairman Navaneeta Rath welcomed the guests while registrar Kahnu Charan Dhir presented the annual report of the university. Student welfare director Mitali Chinara gave the vote of thanks. At the event, prizes were distributed to students who had won various competitions organised by the university.