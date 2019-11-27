The concluding day of platinum day celebrations in Utkal University was marked by the unveiling of Rural Technology Park, blood donation camp, plantation drive and more.

BHUBANESWAR: The five-day platinum jubilee celebrations of Utkal University concluded amid fervour and gaiety on its campus here Wednesday.

The mega event was attended by Governor Ganeshi Lal, former Chief Justice of India Deepak Mishra, Vice Chancellor Soumendra Mohan Patnaik and registrar Dayanidhi Nayak.

Addressing the gathering governor Ganeshi Lal said, “May this foundation day give meanings to the lives of those persons who are studying here and connected to this university. May education give the best of happiness to all who seek it. Unity in diversity is the motto of universal brotherhood and it can be seen here.” Many scholars were felicitated by Lal on the occasion.

Former chief justice Deepak Mishra said, “This university has grown pretty large and its achievements certainly calls for celebration. The success of this university is a result of character, rules, discipline and immense contribution of students.”

Vice Chancellor Patnaik said, “University is a unique institution. They are neither corporate or purely government nor anyone’s private property. University is best defined as part family, part corporate and part govt. It’s imperative to get connected with students to understand their perspective and problems. This kind of sensitivity towards students needs to be inculcated by all administrators and academians.”

“University is embedded in society and on this Platinum Jubilee year we have started Utkal Connect which has connected the parents, alumni, society, students, teachers and the leaders of the society. It is creating a new wave in the campus and this ripple will reach diverse parts of Odisha,” he added.

A detailed report of the university was read out by registrar Dayanidhi Nayak. The reform, research, student and university achievements were also read out. Earlier in the day, a blood collection program was held inside the premises by NSS in collaboration with HDFC bank. More than 170 units of blood was collected. A plantation program was also carried out on the occasion.