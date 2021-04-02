Mumbai: Actress Vaani Kapoor believes in holistic healing. She says it helps in creating a balance in thoughts.

“I genuinely believe in holistic healing. It helps create a balance in our thoughts, which eventually proceeds being our actions concerning our spiritual, mental, emotional, and physical being,” says the actress.

Vaani has started sharing her diet plans, gym routines, and tricks to lead a balanced lifestyle on social media. The actress added that she is constantly trying to learn more about healthy living.

“I’m constantly trying to learn more about living a healthy, happy life and would be most happy if I can share my learnings with people, converse with them and learn more from their knowledge on nutrition and health,” she said.