Mumbai: Actress Vaani Kapoor gave a befitting reply to a troll who asked her if she was ‘suffering from malnutrition’.

Vaani Monday morning treated her fans to a new photograph of herself on Instagram. In the image, the War actress is seen wearing gym wear and flaunting her svelte figure.

She captioned the image: “Back to the grind”.

Soon after the actress posted the picture, a user commented: “Suffering from malnutrition are ya?”

To which, Vaani replied: “Why don’t you find something productive to do in life? Please stop being harsh on yourself life is so much better… Stop reflecting hate.”

Another user questioned her why she did not get the iPhone 11.

Vaani said: “Cuz I’m happy with what I have… Didn’t feel the need to impress you.”

The 31-year-old’s latest photograph currently has over 1,71,799 likes.

On the work front, Vaani was last seen on the big screen in Siddharth Anand’s War, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The film earned more than Rs 300 crore at the box office in India to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2019. She will be seen next in Karan Malhotra’s dacoit drama Shamshera, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Produced by Yash Raj Films, it will hit the theatres July 31 this year.