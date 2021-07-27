Boinda: Resumption of offline classes for Class X has brought back the long lost smile on the faces of students. Students in Kishorenagar block of Angul district are no different. But their parents are a worried lot.

They are worried about the quality of education as teacher posts are lying vacant in most of the schools in the block.

“If immediate steps are not taken to fill up the vacant posts, teaching will remain incomplete,” some parents observed.

There are 14 government high schools in Kishorenagar block. Out of them, 13 schools are struggling with a shortage of teacher and peon posts. Posts of Sanskrit and PET teachers and two peons are lying vacant at Radhakrushna High School at Urukula. Similarly, Ramdeo High School in Boinda has one post of science teacher, one post of PET teacher, two posts of art teacher and two posts of peon are yet to be filled up.

Maa Maheswari High School at Nakichi has no Hindi and Sanskrit teachers. One art and PET teachers’ posts are vacant at Pulamba Government High School. At Bileinali High School, two art teachers and one peon posts are vacant.

Angapada High School is running without headmaster, hindi and art teachers. A peon post is also lying vacant. Hindi, Sanskrit and art teacher posts are lying vacant at Raniakata High School. Bamur High School is managing without Science, Hindi and Sanskrit teachers. Similarly, two art teachers, one each of Sanskrit and PET sections are falling vacant at Kishorenagar High School.

While one art and one PET teacher posts are vacant at Oskapali High School, Sanskrit, art and PET teacher posts are falling vacant at Ambapal High School. Two peon posts are also lying vacant at Ambapal High School. While Ichhapur Hrushikesh Uchha Vidyapeeth has two art teacher posts and one peon post are yet to be fulfilled, no appointment has been made to fill up vacant PET teacher and peon posts at Kadalimunda High School.

It is pertinent to mention that, Boinda villagers made complaints to starting from district education officer to the Secretary of School and Mass Education Department May 2, 2015; April 12, 2017 and May 30, 2019 but to no avail.

In this regard, headmistress, Oskapali High School, Kabita Dandapat said, “We have been requesting for appointments in our every year reports. But nothing has been done in this regard. Due to shortage of teaching staff, we are facing problems.”

Expressing his concern, Satchidananda Sahu, an educationist of Boinda area, said the staff shortage will definitely harm the students. The government is not appointing new teachers. Instead of appointing retired teachers, young teachers should be appointed.

Echoing the same, Lakishwar Panda, a resident of Urukula village said the students will be deprived of sports related activities as PET teacher posts are lying vacant at most schools.

When asked, Lambodar Sahu, a resident of Nakichi village, said because of such problems, parents prefer private schools over government schools.

In this regard, Athmallik MLA Ramesh Chandra Sai said he had already discussed with officials of education department about the shortage of teaching staff at high schools. “I will take it up with the education minister for early appointment in vacant teacher posts.

PNN