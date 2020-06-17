Puri: The Puri Municipal authority made an announcement Tuesday evening ordering street vendors to vacate the entire stretch of the ‘Bada Danda’ road from Singhadwar to Gundicha temple.

Puri Municipality asked street vendors to move by June 19 to help in the smooth conduct of the mega Rath Yatra.

Public Relation Officer (PRO) of Jagannath Temple Laxmidhar Pujapanda said, “The administration today issued permission to the servitors concerned to go ahead with the consecration of the three chariots which are under construction on the Grand Road. This is one of the rituals concerning the conduct of Rath Yatra.”

Earlier, the Orissa High Court had ruled that in case the state government decides to hold Rath Yatra at Puri in conformity with COVID-19 guidelines, it must also duly consider deployment of machinery or other means like elephants to pull the chariots.

PNN/Agencies