Bhubaneswar: Following the vaccination of healthcare professionals and frontline workers, people above 50 years old in Odisha will get the COVID-19 jab. The Odisha government is going to start the vaccination drive for people above 50 years old from March 1.

“The Odisha government has decided to inoculate people above 50 years of age from March 1. The vaccination drive will begin after registration of those citizens,” said government’s technical spokesperson Jayant Panda here, Monday. The second dose vaccination of healthcare workers (HCWs) will also start Monday and will continue till March 15.

Meanwhile, 200 CRPF jawans received Covaxin shots here at the CRPF Group Centre. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel too, received the first shot of vaccine at a camp organised at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA).

It should be mentioned here that earlier in the day Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said that vaccination of people who fall in the 50 and above age group will start in the next two to three weeks. The Odisha government it seems is following the same pattern set up by the Centre.