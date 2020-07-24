Dr. Oishee

According to projections, India will have 35 lakh Covid-19 cases by September. The daily nationwide testing of 27 lakh is proving to be inadequate with positivity rate – total confirmed cases per 100 tests — reaching the double digit mark for the first time at 10 per cent in the first two weeks of July.

Adding to the research into the pandemic, around 239 scientists from 32 nations wrote to the WHO, saying there is evidence that the corona virus is airborne and even smaller particles can infect people — a significant departure from its claim so far that it is spread primarily through cough and sneezes. Last month, ICMR Director Generalstated that an August 15 vaccine-launch plan eroded the agency’s credibility. As per WHO report, 18 candidate vaccines against Covid-19 are in clinical trials while over 120 others are undergoing lab or animal studies.

The Indian Academy of Sciences, a body of 1100-odd scientists, stated that while administrative approvals could be expedited, clinical trials process and data analysis have a natural time span that cannot be hastened. In fact, scientists across the globe believe a vaccine is unlikely to be made available by early next year. Prof. Francis Collins, a top American biomedical researcher, testifying before the US Senate, stated: “We’re optimistic that the goal we have set to have a vaccine that works and is safe by the end of 2020 will be met by one of the

vaccines”.

Independent researchers say no one expects a vaccine to be available for routine public use anywhere before early 2021. The ICMR authorities are expected to grasp the complexity of assessing a brand new medicine or vaccine – something that typically takes years. Thus, it naturally follows there was pressure from the government.

The neglect of health infrastructure over the years is well-known.Successive governments have done little to ensure the barest minimum health facilities for the poor and economically weaker sections. The situation has become worse with the invisible enemy.

India has 519 medical colleges that can admit over 80,000 MBBS students a year. But the requirement of doctors is several times more, especially in sub-divisions and blocks. Moreover, the number of beds is much less, 40 per centless than is required. As a result, many patients are dying without getting admission in government hospitals.

As regards doctors’ poor strength, there is a growing concern. These could be specialists who have completed or are on the verge of completing training in clinical specialities in medical colleges. Also those who have undergone a fellowship programme for 2-3 years after internship could too be requisitioned, besides those who are trained in Russia and China but couldn’t clear the Indian exit exam. Final year nursing students, who finished training and are set to appear for the final exam, is another area that could be looked into.

On another front, there are reports that the Centre is not extending adequate financial help to states, some of whom are fighting the pandemic with scarce resources. As the situation is expected to deteriorate, the health infrastructure needs to be scaled up. Thus, requirement of beds, ventilators, ICU beds etc. need to be beefed up. With accommodation in government hospitals bursting atthe seams, there is need for strict vigilance of private nursing homes to ensure they don’t charge the common man in access for beds, ventilator or medicines.

While there is no denying that doctors and nurses in states are doing a splendid job, inadequate health infrastructure is putting them at greater risk and a number of them have succumbed to the virus in the line of duty. It’s critical to give them the additional support.

The challenge is daunting, the central government, instead of seeking mileage for an early discovery of a vaccine,may assist states by setting up 150-bed Covid hospitals for, say, six months under the Central Govt. Health Scheme (CGHS) in affected metros.

The nagging question persists — whether the situation shall improve, how soon, and will health infrastructure be given the requisite boost? Will the growing number of patients get adequate treatment? As a matter of priority, the Union Health Ministry may extend infrastructural support to the states.

